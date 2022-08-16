NEW ALBANY — Tyler Doherty had a hat trick to lead Christian Academy to a 6-0 victory over visiting Lanesville on Monday evening.
Elijah Brace, Ethan Clifton and Jayden Branim added one goal apiece for the Warriors (2-0), who'll visit Christian Academy of Louisville on Thursday.
BULLDOGS DROP OPENER
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Louisville DuPont Manual rallied for a 2-1 win at New Albany 2-1 in the Bulldogs' season-opener Monday night.
The 'Dogs took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Colin Thurston scored off an assist from Finn Railey.
The Crimsons tallied twice in the second half for the comeback victory.
New New Albany goalie Zach Fleming had four saves, including a penalty kick, in the loss.
REBELS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Southwestern downed host Henryville 5-1 in the Hornets' season-opener Monday.
