SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek clinched the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 10-0 triumph over Austin on Thursday night.
Junior Bo Ndaruhutse and freshman Napoleon Lankford had two goals apiece to lead the offensive onslaught while Edwin Mendez dished out a trio of assists.
Additionally for the Dragons (10-4-1, 6-0), Austin Guerrero and Luis Pina each had a goal and an assist.
Also for Creek, Aidan Flores, Dakota Forish, Juan Sanchez and Elmer Johansen also found the net while Evan Spear, Owen Eckert, Charlie Agulair and Aidan Flores dished out assists.
The Dragons will next face Corydon Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional.
'DOGS CLAIM SHARE OF HHC
NORTH VERNON — Gus Dickman had four goals and an assist to lead New Albany to a 10-1 win, and at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title, at Jennings County on Thursday night.
Colin Thurston and Finn Railey added two goals and one assist apiece for the Bulldogs. Additionally, Caton Embry tallied two goals while Sebastian Doss dished out two assists. Davis Barber and Ollie Dickman also recorded assists.
New Albany (8-4-4, 5-0-1) will face Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Monday night in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
ETTNER, PANTHERS DOWN WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Hayden Ettner had four goals to lift visiting Corydon Central to a 4-1 win at Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Tyler Doherty tallied the Warriors' lone goal off an assist from Abraham Heavener.
CAI (8-5-3) will face the host Cougars at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
CRIMSONS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville's DuPont Manual downed host Floyd Central 3-1 Thursday night.
The Highlanders (8-4-3) will host Bedford North Lawrence at 1:30 p.m. Saturday (a.k.a. the Senior Day). If Floyd wins, it will clinch a share of the HHC title.
