SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek boys’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night with its first victory of the season, a 10-1 triumph over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Thavisha Jayawardana netted four goals and two assists while Chuy Pina tallied two goals. Fellow seniors Alex Guerrero and Nate Dallmann added goals for the Dragons, as did Cooper Murley and Aron Guerrero. Murley also dished out a trio of assists.
“Really good bounce-back win after giving it away at Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night,” Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. “Pretty special too on Senior Night that all four of our seniors —Thavisha, Chuy, Alex and Nate — scored. Having Cooper Murley back the last two games has really given our attack a much-needed shot in the arm. Hopefully we can build on this win with our match Saturday morning against Jennings County”
The Dragons (1-4, 1-0) host Jennings County at noon Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 10, SALEM 1
Salem 0 1 — 1
Silver Creek 5 5 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Cooper Murley (Miguel Trejo assist), 2nd minute.
SC — Aron Guerrero (Thavisha Jayawardana assist), 23rd.
SC — Jayawardana (Murley assist), 27th.
SC — Jayawardana (Murley assist), 29th.
SC — Chuy Piña (Landon Dixon assist), 38th.
Second half
SC — Chuy Piña (Thavisha Jayawardana assist), 43rd.
SC — Jayawardana (Murley assist), 47th.
SC — Alex Guerrero (Landon Dixon assist), 60th.
SC — Jayawardana, 63rd.
SC — Nate Dallmann (Aron Guerrero assist), 69th.
RED DEVILS BLANK CUBS
MADISON — Ronaldo Lawrence had two goals and an assist to lead visiting Jeffersonville to a 7-0 win at Madison on Thursday night.
Joshua Walter tallied two goals while Drew Gerritsen, Kevin Castro and Noah Milam each found the net for the Red Devils. Castro and Dev Hunter-Lawrence also recorded assists.
Jeff (5-0, 2-0), which has outscored its first five foes 33-0, visits Floyd Central next Thursday night.
’DOGS DOWN STARS
NEW ALBANY — Gus Dickman’s first-half goal, off a corner kick, lifted New Albany to a 1-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0) host Seymour at 7 p.m. next Thursday night.
LIONS ROAR IN WIN
LANESVILLE — Rock Creek picked up its first win of the season, and the first career victory for head coach Izzy Benitos, with a 9-2 victory at Lanesville on Thursday.
WARRIORS DOWN PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg scored three second-half goals en route to a 4-2 triumph over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
