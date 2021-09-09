SELLERSBURG — Aurelia Antoci tallied two goals to lead host Silver Creek to a 5-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Dakota Forish added a goal and an assist while Jacob Mattingly and Austin Guerrero also found the back of the net. Drake Forish and Miguel Trejo also dished out assists for the Dragons.
“Hats off to Corydon, I know they were missing a couple of really good players,” Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. “We finally put things together with our attack tonight which was great to see. Everyone contributed, with Dakota Forish having an outstanding game and Aurelia Antoci doing what we know he’s capable of, which is scoring goals.”
The Dragons (3-4, 1-1) host CAI on Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 1 4 — 5
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Aurelia Antoci (Drake Forish assist), 14th.
Second half
SC — Antoci (Dakota Forish assist), 6th.
SC — Dakota Forish, 28th.
SC — Jacob Mattingly (Miguel Trejo), 30th.
SC — Austin Guerrero, 38th.
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour scored twice in the final 13 minutes, 42 seconds to rally for a 3-2 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Owls took an early 1-0 lead before Quinn Trueblood got the equalizer, off an assist from Gus Dickman, 10 minutes before intermission.
The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd minute of the second half, when Finn Railey scored off a feed from Cole Thurston.
Seymour evened it up on Gabe Walker’s goal with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the match. Then, with 4:46 to play, Will Cottrel’s second goal gave the Owls the win.
SEYMOUR 3, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 1 1 — 2
Seymour 1 2 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Will Cottrel, 33:05.
NA — Quinn Trueblood (Gus Dickman), 10:16.
Second half
NA — Finn Railey (Cole Thurston), 38:37.
S — Gabe Walker, 13:42.
S — Cottrel (Walker), 4:46.
JV: Seymour 1, New Albany 0
LIONS EDGE HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Rock Creek edged host Henryville 2-1 Thursday night.
Felipe de la Bastida and Marial Diper scored for the Lions (3-2-1).
HART’S HAT TRICK PACES FLOYD
JEFFERSONVILLE — Dakota Hart’s hat trick helped Floyd Central to a 4-0 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
Bryce Johnson also found the net for the Highlanders while Byron Clark dished out two assists and Ivan Villegas and Cole Jones had one apiece.
Floyd (8-1, 2-0) will host Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Red Devils (2-5, 0-2) visit Jennings County on Monday night.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy blanked Scottsburg 6-0 Thursday night.
