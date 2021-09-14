SELLERSBURG — Dakota Forish's two goals helped host Silver Creek to a 4-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Aurelia Antoci added a goal for the Dragons, who also were the beneficiary of an own-goal. Miguel Trejo, Austin Guerrero and goalie Luke Wilson dished out assists for Silver Creek (4-4), which visits Scottsburg on Wednesday night.
SILVER CREEK 4, CAI 0
Christian Academy 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 1 3 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — CAI own goal, 5th minute.
Second half
SC — Dakota Forish (Miguel Trejo assist), 65th.
SC — Forish (Austin Guerrero), 66th.
SC — Aurelia Antoci (Luke Wilson), 68th.
FLOYD OUSTS OWLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central picked up a 2-0 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (9-2, 3-0) host rival New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
