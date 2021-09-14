E_S0rNyWEAIrQSE.jpg

The Floyd Central boys' soccer team improved to 9-2, and 3-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference, with a 2-0 triumph over visiting Seymour on Tuesday night. 

SELLERSBURG — Dakota Forish's two goals helped host Silver Creek to a 4-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night. 

Aurelia Antoci added a goal for the Dragons, who also were the beneficiary of an own-goal. Miguel Trejo, Austin Guerrero and goalie Luke Wilson dished out assists for Silver Creek (4-4), which visits Scottsburg on Wednesday night.

SILVER CREEK 4, CAI 0

Christian Academy     0     0 — 0

Silver Creek                1     3 — 4 

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     SC — CAI own goal, 5th minute. 

Second half

     SC — Dakota Forish (Miguel Trejo assist), 65th. 

     SC — Forish (Austin Guerrero), 66th.

     SC — Aurelia Antoci (Luke Wilson), 68th. 

FLOYD OUSTS OWLS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central picked up a 2-0 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night. 

The Highlanders (9-2, 3-0) host rival New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday night. 

