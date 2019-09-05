SALEM — Jack Gleason and Jesus Pina tallied two goals apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 5-0 win at Salem in Mid-Southern Conference action Thursday.
Dakota Forish added a goal and an assist for the Dragons (1-4, 1-0).
“[It's a] really good confidence-builder for the boys over a conference opponent," Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. "Everyone contributed. We're almost at full strength health-wise, so hopefully this is the start of good things for these kids.”
SILVER CREEK 5, SALEM 0
Silver Creek 3 2—5
Salem 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Jack Gleason PK, 13th minute.
SC — Dakota Forish, 26th.
SC — Jesus Pina (Josh Lewis assist), 28th.
Second half
SC — Gleason (Forish), 60th.
SC — Pina (Jason Hernandez), 73rd.
WARRIORS WIN 7-1
NEW ALBANY — Yonelson Alvarez and Keegan Doherty tallied two goals apiece to lead Christian Academy to a 7-1 win over visiting Austin on Thursday night.
Tyler Doherty, Lane Hancock and Drew Castanon also netted goals for the Warriors.
"Another dominant performance in which the guys controlled the possession, tempo and flow of the match," CAI coach Clay Deveau tweeted. "We're still building!"
The Warriors (3-2-1) host Madison at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
