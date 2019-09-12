JEFFERSONVILLE — Pablo Flores' second-half goal lifted Floyd Central to a 2-1 win over Jeffersonville in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night.
In a rematch of last year's sectional final, won by the Highlanders, Floyd took the early lead on Amin Mesfin's goal, off a feed from Thomas Mercer.
Noah Milam netted the equalizer for the Red Devils to make the match 1-1 at halftime. It stayed that way until Garrett Sekelsky found Flores for the winning goal.
The Highlanders (3-5-1, 2-1) host 14th-ranked Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Jeff (2-3-2, 1-1-1) plays at Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Floyd Central 1 1—2
Jeffersonville 1 0—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
FC — Amin Mesfin (Thomas Mercer).
J — Noah Milam.
Second half
FC — Pablo Flores (Garrett Sekelsky).
GAME STATISTICS
Shots: FC 14, Jeff 5.
Shots on goal: FC 5, Jeff 3.
Saves: FC — Liam Fitzgerald 2; Jeff — 3.
Cards: Yellow — Kyle Rippy (FC). Red — Jeff coach Paul Duckworth.
Junior varsity: Floyd Central 2, Jeff 2.
DOGS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Hayden Krebs' go-ahead goal with 9 minutes, 30 seconds to play lifted New Albany to a 2-1 win over host Seymour in HHC action Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Mehari Milton's goal, off a cross from Gus Dickman, just before intermission. The Owls netted the equalizer in the second half, before Krebs' match-winner.
Quincy Rainey had eight saves in goal for New Albany (5-2-3, 1-0-1), which plays at Providence (5-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
HORNETS STING LIONS 10-0
HENRYVILLE — Austin Contreras had three goals and two assists to help Henryville to a 10-0 win over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday.
Contreras had all three goals in the first half, while Hugo Balsa had two goals and an assist as the Hornets built a 7-0 lead.
"I'm very proud of the team as they played a very clean and respectable game," Henryville coach John Harris said. "We started this match down two senior captains, including our leading scorer, and finished in stride as others stepped up to fill their cleats."
HENRYVILLE 10, ROCK CREEK 0
Rock Creek 0 0—0
Henryville 7 3—10
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
H — Hugo Balsa (Austin Contreras assist), 12th minute.
H — Contreras penalty kick, 18th.
H — Balsa (Logan Owens), 24th.
H — Contreras (Carlos Avila), 25th.
H — Contreras (Balsa), 28th.
H — Andrew Knecht, 30th.
H — Drew Wilson (Owens), 38th.
Second half
H — Owens (Contreras), 50th.
H — Clayton Hardesty (Cody Wallis), 58th.
H — Avila (Knecht), 70th.
