MADISON — Goalie Liam Fitzgerald recorded his 10th clean sheet of the season as Floyd Central rolled to a 6-0 win at Madison in the Cubs' final Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Ashton Ochsner, Chaz Hubbs, Dakota Hart and Braden Hayes each scored a goal while the Highlanders (11-4-1, 6-1) also benefitted from a pair of own goals by Madison.
Tyler Werner, Carson Brown and Andrew Robinson added assists for Floyd, which outshot Madison 17-1.
The win puts the Highlanders in first place in the HHC with a key match between Columbus East (5-2-7, 4-0-2) and Jeffersonville (9-2, 5-1) on Saturday.
Floyd faces the host Owls at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
PIONEERS EDGE BRUINS
PROVIDENCE — Luke Hesse had two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 2-1 victory over visiting Louisville Ballard on Thursday night.
The Pioneers (10-2) visit New Albany at 7 p.m. tonight.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Silver Creek topped Austin 3-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Aron Guerrero, Miguel Trejo and Evan Spear all found the net for the Dragons while Dakota Forish and Chuy Pina dished out assists.
The Dragons (3-9-1, 3-3) face Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Scottsburg Sectional.
