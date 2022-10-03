FLOYDS KNOBS — Dakota Hart’s hat trick helped host Floyd Central cap off its regular season with a 9-1 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence, and share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title, Saturday.
Bryce Johnson added two goals and two assists for the Highlanders (9-4-3, 5-0-1), who tied New Albany to the league championship.
Meanwhile, Micky Kirkland contributed a goal and an assist while Ben Sisloff and Tyson Oliver also found the net. Additionally, Justin Cromwell, Tyson Oliver, Tejas Srinivasan and Cole Jones dished out an assist apiece.
The Highlanders will face Jennings County at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in a first-round match of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
PIONEERS BEAT BRUINS
CLARKSVILLE — Luke Jorden tallied two goals while Quentin Hesse added a goal and two assists to lead 2A No. 13 Providence to a 3-0 victory over visiting Louisville Ballard in the Pioneers’ regular-season finale Saturday.
Zak Kaelin added an assist while goalie Charlie Scott recorded six saves to earn the clean sheet.
The Pioneers (9-4-3) will host Salem at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round match of the 2A Providence Sectional.
