HENRYVILLE — Lane Hancock and Yonelson Alvarez each had hat tricks to lead Christian Academy to a 9-3 win over host Henryville on Thursday evening.
In addition to three goals apiece by Hancock and Alvarez, Brandon Hodge tallied two and Keegan Doherty one for the Warriors.
CAI (7-5-1) plays at Salem at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Luke Hesse tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 9 Providence to a 4-0 win over host Silver Creek on Thursday.
Edy Lutgens added a goal and an assist while A.J. Richards also netted a goal for the Pioneers, who received assists from Alex Lancaster and Evan Scott. Jacob Braswell earned the shutout in goal.
Providence (9-5) plays at Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
