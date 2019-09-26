Christian Academy Warriors
HENRYVILLE — Lane Hancock and Yonelson Alvarez each had hat tricks to lead Christian Academy to a 9-3 win over host Henryville on Thursday evening. 

In addition to three goals apiece by Hancock and Alvarez, Brandon Hodge tallied two and Keegan Doherty one for the Warriors. 

CAI (7-5-1) plays at Salem at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

PIONEERS DOWN DRAGONS

SELLERSBURG — Luke Hesse tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 9 Providence to a 4-0 win over host Silver Creek on Thursday. 

Edy Lutgens added a goal and an assist while A.J. Richards also netted a goal for the Pioneers, who received assists from Alex Lancaster and Evan Scott. Jacob Braswell earned the shutout in goal. 

Providence (9-5) plays at Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 

