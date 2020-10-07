SEYMOUR — Luke Hesse and Edward Bobkoskie had hat tricks to lead the Class A No. 2 Providence boys’ soccer team to a 9-1 win over Christian Academy in the first round of the Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
Quentin Hesse added a pair of goals while Jericho Brooks netted one of his own. Evan Scott dished out two assists, while Billy Hoke and Luke Hesse had one apiece for the Pioneers (11-3), who will face Austin or Trinity Lutheran at 7 p.m. tonight in the sectional semis. Henryville (10-3) will take on Rock Creek (2-3-1) in the first semi at 5 p.m.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Match 1: Henryville 6, Lanesville 1, Monday
Match 2: Providence 9, CAI 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Trinity Lutheran 3, Austin 1, Tuesday
Match 4: Rock Creek (2-3-1) vs. Henryville (10-3), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Providence (11-3) vs. Trinity Lutheran (2-10), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
OLYMPIANS OUST BULLDOGS
SEYMOUR — Columbus East’s goal with 29 minutes to play lifted the Olympians to a 1-0 win over New Albany in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs’ season ends with an 11-5-1 record.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 1, Seymour 0, Monday
Match 2: Columbus North 10, Jennings County 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Columbus East 1, New Albany 0, Tuesday
Match 4: Jeffersonville (9-3) vs. Floyd Central (12-4-1), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Columbus North (7-5-4) vs. Columbus East (7-2-7), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
DRAGONS WIN
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek slammed Salem 7-0 in a first-round match of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Dragons (4-9-1) will face the host Warriors (15-1), who beat Charlestown 7-0 in Tuesday’s first match, at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the sectional semifinals.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Match 1: Madison 2, North Harrison 1 OT (4-3 in PKs), Monday
Match 2: Scottsburg 7, Charlestown 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Silver Creek 7, Salem 0, Tuesday
Match 4: Corydon Central (10-4-1) vs. Madison (5-8-3), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Scottsburg (15-1) vs. Silver Creek (4-9-1), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
