Luke Hesse looks for an open teammate during Providence's 3-2 win at Jeffersonville on Sept. 23, 2017.

CLARKSVILLE — Luke Hesse had a goal and an assist to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 3-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday night. 

Jericho Brooks and Edward Bobkoskie also added goals while Evan Scott and Clayton Furnish(CHK) dished out assists. Jacob Braswell had five saves in goals for the Pioneers (9-2), who host Louisville Ballard at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 

The Red Devils (8-2) host Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Monday.

BULLDOGS, OLYMPIANS TIE

COLUMBUS — New Albany tied Columbus East 1-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Gus Dickman's goal. The Olympians, however, netted the equalizer in the second half. 

New Albany (8-4-1, 3-2-1) visits Charlestown at 6 p.m. Monday.  

WARRIORS WIN 

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy outlasted Salem 3-2 Saturday. 

