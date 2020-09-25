CLARKSVILLE — Luke Hesse had a hat trick and an assist while Evan Scott tallied two goals and two assists to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 6-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek in boys’ soccer action Thursday night.
Jericho Brooks added a goal while Edwards Bobkoskie and Zak Kaelin each had an assist for the Pioneers, who received a shutout from the goalie duo of Jacob Braswell and Charlie Scott.
Providence (8-2) will host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile the Dragons (2-8-1) visit the Red Devils at 6 p.m. Monday.
LIONS WIN
SELLERSBURG — Freshman Rijkard Upchurch scored in the 22nd minute to lift host Rock Creek to a 1-0 victory over visiting Whitefield Academy of Louisville at Haas Field on Thursday night.
Gavin Gullion in goal helped the Lions record their third shutout of the season.
ALVAREZ LEADS WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Yonelson Alvarez scored four goals to lead Christian Academy to a 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday night.
Drew Castanon added the Warriors’ other goal.
PIRATES TOP CATS
RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown downed North Harrison 2-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.