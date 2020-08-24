INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hesse had a hat trick plus one to lead then fourth-ranked Providence to a 7-2 triumph at then-No. 6 Scecina on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.
In addition to Hesse's four goals, Edward Bobkoski added a goal and two assists while Evan Scott and Quentin Hesse each had a goal and an assist.
Freshman Charlie Scott posted six saves in goal for the Pioneers (2-0).
FLOYDS BLANKS STARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Ivan Villegas tallied two goals to lead Floyd Central to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Dakota Hart, Tyler Werner and Brock Kennedy also found the net, while Liam Fitzgerald and Riley Casey combined for a second straight shutout in goal for the Highlanders (2-1, 1-1).
CUBS CLIP DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Will Heitz's penalty kick in the 22nd minute lifted Madison to a 1-0 win over Silver Creek on Saturday morning.
