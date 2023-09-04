COLUMBUS — Quentin Hesse had four goals to lead Class 2A No. 7 Providence to a 4-1 win at Columbus East on Saturday morning.
Luke Richards, Ben Welp and Nathan Coker each had one assist apiece for the Pioneers, who received five saves in goal from Gus Ernstberger.
Providence (5-1-2) will host North Harrison on Wednesday night.
DEVILS DOWN COUGARS
RAMSEY — Visiting Jeffersonville scored two second-half goals to pull out a 2-1 win at North Harrison on Saturday.
Sam McCurdy and Max Schoonover found the back of the net for the Red Devils while freshman Javier Cortes dished out both assists.
Alex Juarez Lira picked up the victory in goal for Jeff (2-4), which will host Louisville Iroquois at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
DRAGONS DEFEAT PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting Silver Creek clipped Jennings County 3-0 Saturday.
Aidan Flores tallied two of the Dragons’ goals while Charlie Aguilar added the other. Edwin Mendez, Austin Guerrero and freshman Angel Gomez dished out assists for Silver Creek (2-3-1), which will visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HORNETS STING EAGLES
AUSTIN — Hayden Barbour had a hat trick and two assists to lead Henryville to a 7-0 win at Austin on Saturday night.
Aiden Sears, Landon Dobbs, Mason Tolliver and Max Misiak also found the back of the net for the Hornets.
Corbyn Hayes recorded two saves in goal for Henryville (2-2), which will host Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HIGHLANDERS, WARRIORS TIE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central and Evansville Harrison played to a 1-1 tie Saturday.
The Highlanders (1-1-4) will host Louisville Moore at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
