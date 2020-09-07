BLOOMINGTON — Luke Hesse's hat trick helped Class A No. 3 Providence to a 5-4 victory at Bloomington North on Saturday.
Billy Hoke also added a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, who were also the beneficiary of an own goal. Evan Scott and freshman Quentin Hesse also dished out assists while Jacob Braswell recorded six saves in goal.
Providence (4-2) visits North Harrison at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
HIGHLANDERS TIE
EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central outshot host Evansville Harrison 18-3, but neither team could find the goal in a 0-0 tie Saturday afternoon.
It was the fourth shutout in seven matches for the Highlanders (4-2-1), who host Martha Layne Collins (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
DRAGONS, PANTHERS TIE
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek and visiting Jennings County played to a scoreless tie Saturday morning.
The Dragons (1-4-1) host Charlestown at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
