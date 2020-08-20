FLOYDS KNOBS — Chandler Burke scored a pair of goals to lead Floyd Central to a 6-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Thursday night.
Tyler Werner, Chaz Hubbs, Ivan Villegas and Ashton Ochsner found the back of the net for the Highlanders (1-1), while Liam Fitzgerald and Riley Casey combined for a shutout in goal.
HORNETS TOP LIONS
HENRYVILLE — Parker Rappe netted four goals to lead Henryville to a 9-4 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday night.
Tyler Orbeson added a pair of goals for the Hornets, while Marial Diper tallied twice for the Lions.
