JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Floyd Central scored once in each half in a 2-0 triumph at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday night.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Highlanders (2-1-4, 1-0) will host Class 3A No. 12 Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. while the Red Devils (3-5, 0-2) will visit Jennings County at noon.
LIONS, HORNETS TIE
HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 20 Rock Creek and host Henryville played to a 0-0 tie Thursday night.
The Hornets (3-2-1) will visit Salem at 11 a.m. Saturday while the Lions (6-0-1) will host Austin at 6 p.m. next Thursday.
OWLS DEFEAT ‘DOGS
SEYMOUR — Sophomore Evan Unterseher scored two first-half goals to lead Seymour to a 2-0 victory over visiting New Albany in an HHC match Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1) will host 3A No. 13 Castle at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Green Valley.
WARRIORS TIE WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy and Scottsburg played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.
The Warriors (2-3-1) will host Charlestown at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
