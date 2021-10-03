BEDFORD — Floyd Central wrapped up second place in the Hoosier Hills Conference with a 2-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
Cole Jones and Braden Hayes each scored for the Highlanders (11-5, 5-1).
Floyd will face Seymour at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A New Albany Sectional.
OLYMPIANS DOWN DEVILS
COLUMBUS EAST — Led by Christopher Quisenberry, Columbus East clinched the outright HHC title with a 5-1 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Quisenberry accounted for every one of the Olympians' tallies with three goals and two assists.
Senior Jared Ramirez scored the Red Devils' lone goal.
Jeff (5-10, 1-5) will face Columbus North at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A New Albany Sectional. Meanwhile Columbus East (11-3-1, 6-0) will take on the New Albany-Jennings County winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the New Albany Sectional semifinals.
OWLS BLANK DRAGONS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour shutout Silver Creek 3-0 Saturday in the regular-season finale for both.
The Dragons (7-9) face Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional. Creek beat the Panthers 5-0 during the regular season.
Meanwhile the Owls (9-4-2) face Floyd Central at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 3A New Albany Sectional.
