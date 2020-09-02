8-27-20_Floyd@Providence__Boys_Soccer_24887.jpg

Floyd Central junior Brock Kennedy scores a goal in the second half during the Highlanders' 2-0 victory at Providence on Thursday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

JASPER — Brock Kennedy scored two goals and Tyler Werner had a pair of assists to lead visiting Floyd Central to a 3-1 win at Jasper on Tuesday night. 

Aaron Satowski also found the net, while Carson Brown assisted Kennedy's first goal for the Highlanders, who outshot the Wildcats 20-3 and had eight corner kicks to Jasper's one. 

Floyd (4-2) visits Evansville Harrison at noon Saturday. 

RED DEVILS TOP OWLS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Ronaldo Lawrence, Joshua Walter and Noah Milam all found the goal to lead host Jeffersonville to a 4-0 victory over visiting Seymour in an HHC match Tuesday night. 

Kyle Guepe added an assist for the Red Devils, who led 1-0 at halftime before tallying twice in the second 40 minutes. 

Gafred Altamirano-Picache earned the clean sheet in goal for Jeff (4-0, 1-0), which has outscored its first four foes 26-0. The Red Devils visit Madison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 

STARS RALLY TO DOWN DRAGONS

BEDFORD — Danny Cline's successful penalty kick with a little more than 10 minutes to play completed Bedford North Lawrence's comeback and gave the Stars a 3-2 triumph over visiting Silver Creek on Tuesday night. 

The Dragons led 1-0 at halftime on Thavisha Jayawardana's goal and 2-0 early in the second after Jesus Pina converted Jayawardana's cross. 

PIRATES, CUBS TIE

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rallied from a 1-0 deficit to forge a 1-1 tie against visiting Madison on Tuesday. 

WARRIORS WIN BIG

NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy celebrated its Senior Night with an 8-1 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday evening. 

COUGARS CLIP LIONS

SELLERSBURG — Visiting North Harrison built a 2-0 halftime lead en route to a 3-0 win at Rock Creek on Tuesday night. 

The Lions play at Lanesville at 6 p.m. Thursday. 

SCOTTSBURG STINGS HORNETS

SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg blanked Henryville 4-0 Tuesday evening. 

