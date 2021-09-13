HANOVER — Billy Hoke had two goals and an assist to lead Class A No. 4 Providence to a 3-2 triumph at Southwestern on Saturday.
Luke Jorden scored the Pioneers' other goal, off a feed from Hoke. Lazlo Langness also dished out an assist.
Charlie Scott tallied two saves in goal for Providence (5-2-1), which will host New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
KNIGHTS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Castle edged New Albany 2-1 Saturday night at Green Valley.
Jackson Mitchell tallied two goals in the first 12 1/2 minutes to give the Knights a quick 2-0 advantage.
The Bulldogs rallied in the second half. Sebastian Doss' goal, off an assist from Finn Railey, with a little under 15 minutes remaining cut the deficit in half. New Albany couldn't get closer, though.
"The team left it all on the field," Bulldogs coach Josh Dickman said. "Everyone did his part and worked really hard. I felt like we outplayed them for the last 65 minutes of the game. This was a needed good performance after a subpar game at Seymour."
New Albany (4-3-1) is slated to visit Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
CASTLE 2, NEW ALBANY 1
Castle 2 0 — 2
New Albany 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
C — Jackson Mitchell, 37:10.
C — Mitchell, 27:29.
Second half
NA — Sebastian Doss (Finn Railey assist), 14:48.
JV: Castle 1, New Albany 0
PANTHERS EDGE FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Bloomington South edged Floyd Central 1-0 on Saturday.
The Highlanders (8-2) host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
PIRATES SLIP PAST LIONS
SALEM — Charlestown picked up a 1-0 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday.
The Pirates (4-2) visit Austin on Tuesday night.
WARRIORS, JUG ROX TIE
SHOALS — Christian Academy played host Shoals to a 2-2 tie Saturday.
