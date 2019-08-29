HENRYVILLE — Seven different players scored goals to lead host Henryville to a 7-0 shutout of Salem on Thursday night.
JJ Moran, Drake Dukes, Parker Rappe, Austin Conteras, Logan Owens, Jayke Youell and Hugo Balsa each found the net for the Hornets, while Owens, Dukes, Youell, Balsa, Josiah Anderson and goalie Cody Wallis recorded assists. Wallis also earned his second shutout in goal.
"I'm very proud of our team," Henryville coach John Harris said. "Our hustle and our chemistry is at a program’s all-time high. Everyone from starters to reserves played with intensity and never lost focus."
The Hornets (2-0) host Lanesville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
WARRIORS, RED DEVILS TIE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Christian Academy played host Jeffersonville to a 3-3 draw Thursday night.
Lane Hancock tallied two goals and Yonelson Alvarez one for the Warriors.
"I'm proud of the guys after being down 3-2 at the half and grinding out the draw," CAI coach Clay Deveau said. "Good bounce-back from our last match."
The Warriors (1-1-1) are scheduled to play at North Harrison at 10 a.m. Saturday while the Red Devils (1-1-1) open Hoosier Hills Conference play at Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
