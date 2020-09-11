NEW ALBANY — Gabe Kruer's first-half goal was the difference in New Albany's 1-0 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Gus Dickman recorded the assist while Quincy Rainey recorded 10 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (7-1, 2-0) visits Castle at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
HIGHLANDERS DOWN DEVILS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central handed Jeffersonville its first loss of the season with a 3-0 HHC triumph Thursday night.
The Highlanders received goals from Ashton Ochsner, Carson Brown and Chandler Burke. Andrew Robinson and Ivan Villegas added assists for Floyd, which posted its fifth clean sheet of the season.
The Highlanders (6-2-1) visit Bloomington South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, while the Red Devils (5-1) play at Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
HORNETS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Henryville held off host Rock Creek for a 4-2 win Thursday evening.
PANTHERS DOWN DRAGONS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central topped Silver Creek 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday evening.
