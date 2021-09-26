nap6.jpg

Providence’s Lazlo Langness looks for room against New Albany on Tuesday night.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE — Lazlo Langness had a goal and an assist to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 2-0 triumph at Jeffersonville on Saturday night. 

Langness assisted Cristobal Martinez's goal for the Pioneers while Charlie Scott recorded seven saves to earn the shutout in goal. 

Providence (8-2-3) next hosts Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Meanwhile the Red Devils (3-9) are scheduled visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday night before hosting Charlestown on Wednesday evening. 

OLYMPIANS BLANK BULLDOGS

NEW ALBANY — Chris Quisenberry's hat trick helped Columbus East clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 5-0 win at New Albany on Saturday night at Green Valley. 

Quisenberry tallied two goals in the first seven minutes to give the Olympians a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He added another in the second half as East (9-3-1, 5-0) spoiled an evening when New Albany recognized its inaugural 1971 squad. 

"We were terrible tonight," Bulldogs coach Josh Dickman said. 

New Albany (6-5-3, 2-3) is scheduled to visit Charlestown at 7 p.m. Monday night before hosting Jennings County on Thursday night. 

COLUMBUS EAST 5, NEW ALBANY 0

Columbus East     3     2 — 5

New Albany          0     0 — 0 

SCORING SUMMARY 

First half

     CE — Chris Quisenberry, 38:31.

     CE — Quisenberry, 33:40.

     CE — Kevin Sanchez, 10:19.

Second half

     CE — Quisenberry, 37:22.

     CE  — Alberto Sanchez, 37:03. 

.

JV: NEW ALBANY 3, COLUMBUS EAST 1

Columbus East     0     1 — 1

New Albany          1     2 — 3

First half

     NA — Jake Kennedy, 6:43. 

Second half

     NA — JJ Naveron, 34:04.

     CE — 20:54.

     NA — Naveron (Ollie Dickman assist), 0:30.

LIONS TAKE 2ND 

SEYMOUR — Rock Creek finished second in Trinity Lutheran's Cougar Cup on Saturday. 

The Lions beat the host Cougars 4-1 in their first match thanks to two goals from Felipe de la Bastida and one each from Eli Benitos and Tyler Siecker. Gavin Gullion and Hudson Beckmann combined for the shutout in goal. 

North Central then topped Rock Creek 2-0 in Saturday afternoon's final. 

The Lions (8-3-1), who'll visit Salem on Monday night, visit Providence on Wednesday night. 

SALEM EDGES WARRIORS

SALEM — Host Salem edged Christian Academy 2-1 Saturday. 

