SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek captured the Haas Cup title Saturday.
The Lions opened the day with a 6-3 victory over Salem. In the win, Rijkard Upchurch tallied four goals while Felipe de la Bastida had two.
In the final, Creek blanked Henryville 4-0. Upchurch, de la Bastida, Marial Diper and Seth Sleepe all found the net.
Sleepe was named the tournament most valuable player. He was joined on the all-tourney team by Upchurch, de la Bastida, Gavin Gullion and Jackson Roberts.
The Lions (7-2-1) are slated to visit Corydon Central on Tuesday night.
PIRATES CAPTURE WARRIOR CUP
SCOTTSBURG — Five different players scored goals to lead Charlestown to a 5-1 win over Lanesville in the Warrior Cup final Saturday at Scottsburg.
Luke Bach, Cody Carey, Eli Cooley, Austin Pickerell and Bradley Watts found the net for the Pirates.
Charlestown is scheduled to host Henryville on Tuesday evening.
RED DEVILS DOWN STARS
BEDFORD — Victor Arredondo's goal lifted Jeffersonville to a 1-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in Hoosier Hills Conference action Saturday.
The Red Devils (3-7, 1-3), who snapped a four-match losing streak with the victory, visit New Albany on Tuesday night.
'DOGS, PANTHERS TIE
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany and Bloomington South played to a 1-1 tie Saturday afternoon at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard early as Finn Railey tallied in the fifth minute off an assist from Gus Dickman. The Panthers got the equalizer 12 minutes later.
New Albany (4-4-3) visits Silver Creek on Monday night before hosting Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
PIONEERS EDGE SAINTS
CLARKSVILLE — Billy Hoke's goal lifted Class A No. 2 Providence to a 1-0 victory over visiting No. 9 Indianapolis Lutheran on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.
Charlie Scott had three saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Pioneers (6-2-2), who visit 14th-ranked Forest Park on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.