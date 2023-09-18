SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek captured its Haas Cup for the third straight year Saturday.
The Lions beat Whitefield Academy (Ky.) 6-2 in their first match before topping Salem 2-0 in the final.
In Rock Creek’s first match, Rijkard Upchurch tallied two goals and an assist while Milo Benitos added a goal and two assists. Additionally, Eli Benitos, Tyler Sieckert and Maven Campbell also found the back of the net for the Lions.
In the final, Eli Benitos and Campbell scored goals. Benitos tallied early in the match while Campbell scored with a little more than 20 minutes to play. Both goals came off of assists from Upchurch.
Henryville, meanwhile, went 1-1. Salem edged the Hornets 1-0 before they bounced back to beat Whitefield Academy (Ky.) 8-3 in the consolation.
Upchurch was named the most valuable player of the Cup. He was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow Lions Xander Pererio, Campbell and Eli Benitos. Henryville’s Hayden Barbour and Mason Tolliver were also selected.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night. The Lions (9-0-1) will visit Corydon Central while Henryville (6-4-1) will travel down to Charlestown.
RED DEVILS EDGE STARS
BEDFORD — Visiting Jeffersonville beat Bedford North Lawrence 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Elijah Cheeks and Kevin Solorzano Lopez found the net while Tyler Bauer dished out an assist for the Red Devils (5-5-0, 2-2-0), who will visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
TIGERS TOP PIONEERS
EVANSVILLE — Louisville St. Xavier topped Class 2A No. 5 Providence 6-2 Saturday afternoon in Evansville Memorial’s Tiger Invitational.
Quentin Hesse and Gus Ernstberger had one goal apiece while Drew Kelly and Evan McCombs registered assists for the Pioneers, who received seven saves from Charlie Scott.
Providence (6-3-4) will visit Class A No. 11 Forest Park at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PANTHERS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 10 Bloomington South beat host New Albany 8-1 Saturday at Green Valley.
Carlos Rodriguez scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal, off an assist from Ollie Dickman.
New Albany (4-6-1) will host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GENERALS FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg defeated Clarksville 11-1 Saturday — in the Generals' first-ever match — in the Scottsburg Invitational.
Clarksville will visit Lanesville at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.