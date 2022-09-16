SELLERSBURG — Rijkard Upchurch tallied two goals to lead host Rock Creek to a 2-1 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday evening.
Eli Benitos assisted one of Upchurch's goals for the Lions (8-1), who host Henryville at 10 a.m. Saturday in their Haas Cup.
HESSE'S GOAL LIFTS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse's second-half goal lifted Class 2A No. 14 Providence to a 1-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Thursday night (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Night).
Charlie Scott had three saves in goal for the Pioneers (6-3-1), who next host Class A No. 9 Forest Park on Tuesday.
The Red Devils (3-4-3) next host Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.