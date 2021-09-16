Rock Creek Lions

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Rock Creek edged Christian Academy 2-1 Thursday evening. 

Felipe de la Bastida and Rijkard Upchurch scored for the victorious Lions (5-2-1), who host their Haas Cup on Saturday. 

PIRATES BLAST COUGARS

SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown downed Trinity Lutheran 8-1 in its first match of the Warrior Invite in Scottsburg on Thursday night. 

The Pirates return to action in Scottsburg for another match Saturday. 

CRIMSONS DOWN DEVILS

LOUISVILLE — DuPont Manual, one of the top teams in Louisville, blanked visiting Jeffersonville 3-0 Thursday night. 

The Red Devils (2-7) are scheduled to visit Bedford North Lawrence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

