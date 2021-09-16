NEW ALBANY — Visiting Rock Creek edged Christian Academy 2-1 Thursday evening.
Felipe de la Bastida and Rijkard Upchurch scored for the victorious Lions (5-2-1), who host their Haas Cup on Saturday.
PIRATES BLAST COUGARS
SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown downed Trinity Lutheran 8-1 in its first match of the Warrior Invite in Scottsburg on Thursday night.
The Pirates return to action in Scottsburg for another match Saturday.
CRIMSONS DOWN DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — DuPont Manual, one of the top teams in Louisville, blanked visiting Jeffersonville 3-0 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (2-7) are scheduled to visit Bedford North Lawrence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
