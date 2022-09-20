SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek captured its second straight Haas Cup title Saturday.
The Lions defeated Henryville 5-2 in the semifinals, then Whitefield Academy (Ky.) 8-1 in the championship.
Against the Hornets, Marial Diper had a hat trick while Rijkard Upchurch tallied twice.
Against Whitefield, Upchurch and Eli Benitos had two goals apiece while Diper, Eli Russell, Ethan Mings and Nicholas Whittle had one each.
Rock Creek (10-1) hosts Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PIRATES CAPTURE WARRIOR CUP
SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown blanked host Scottsburg 2-0 Saturday to claim its second straight Warrior Cup title.
The Pirates downed Purdue Polytechnic 5-0 in their first match before beating the Warriors in the final.
STARS EDGE DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Billy Cline’s second-half goal lifted visiting Bedford North Lawrence to a 1-0 win at Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils (3-5-3, 1-3) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
PANTHERS DOWN ‘DOGS
BLOOMINGTON —Class 3A No. 10 Bloomington South beat visiting New Albany 2-0 Saturday.
The Panthers tallied their first goal with 24 seconds left in the first half, then got their second with less than five minutes remaining in the match.
The Bulldogs (5-4-4) visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
