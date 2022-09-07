SELLERSBURG — Jacob Mattingly had a goal and an assist to lead host Silver Creek to a 4-1 win over Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday evening.
Aidan Flores, Napoleon Lankford and Charlie Agulair also found the net for the Dragons while Edwin Mendez, Bo Ndaruhutse and Evan Spear dished out assists.
Creek (5-3, 2-0) continues in conference play when it visits Corydon Central on Thursday evening.
RED DEVILS DOWN REBELS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Bradly Mazariegos' goal in the 57th minute, off a feed from Alexis Perez, lifted host Jeffersonville to a 1-0 win over Louisville Atherton on Tuesday evening.
Lee Clark recorded five saves in goal for the Red Devils (2-2-2).
"It has been awhile for us to win in grind-it-out fashion. Winning that way, and keeping a shutout are great, but we've got to bring tenacity and focus for all 80 minutes," Jeff coach Colin Bell said. "We better be ready for Thursday because I know Floyd (Central) will."
The Red Devils will visit the Highlanders that night.
WARRIORS CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Freshman Keagen Toole tallied two goals to lead Christian Academy to a 6-0 win at Austin on Tuesday evening.
Elijah Brace added a goal and two assists while Matthew Carter registered a goal and an assist for the Warriors.
Tyler Doherty and Abraham Heavener also found the net while Cameron Crawford dished out an assist for CAI (6-2-2), which will visit Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BRUINS BEAT BULLDOGS
LOUISVILLE — Unbeaten Louisville Ballard, one of the top teams from across the river, beat New Albany 10-0 Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (4-3-1) host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
