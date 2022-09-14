NEW ALBANY — Jacob Mattingly tallied two goals to lead Silver Creek to a 3-2 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Bo Ndaruhutse also found the net, while Owen Eckert dished out two assists and Edwin Mendez added one for the victorious Dragons.
Elijah Brace and Tyler Doherty found the net for the Warriors (7-3-3), who visit Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
CAREY'S 6 GOALS LEAD PIRATES TO WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Cody Carey had a hat trick times two (a.k.a. six goals), and an assist, to lead host Charlestown to a 17-1 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday evening.
Luke Bach and Austin Pickerell each added hat tricks while Adrian Rodriguez-Guzman tallied two goals. Eli Adams, Luke Jones, Bradley Watts and Ali Mohsin also found the net for the Pirates.
Watts also recorded five assists while Pickerell and Elias Marquez had two apiece.
Charlestown (5-2, 4-1) next play in Scottsburg's Warrior Cup on Saturday morning.
CHARLESTOWN 17, AUSTIN 0
Charlestown goals: Cody Carey 6, Luke Bach 3, Austin Pickerell 3, Adrian Rodriguez-Guzman 2, Ali Mohsin 1, Bradley Watts 1, Eli Adams 1, Luke Jones 1.
Charlestown assists: Watts 5, Pickerell 2, Elias Marquez 2, Carey 1, Darin Marsal 1, Bach 1.
RED DEVILS, CUBS TIE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Ronaldo Lawrence and Cristian Juarez tallied two goals apiece to help host Jeffersonville tie Madison 4-4 Tuesday night.
Lawrence also assisted both of Juarez's goals while Juarez and Diego Ruiz also dished out assists for the Red Devils.
Jeff (3-3-3) will visit Providence on Thursday night.
FLOYD BLANKS OWLS
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central blanked host Seymour 3-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Bryce Johnson scored the Highlanders' first goal off a feed from Dakota Hart. Drew Warner also found the net for Floyd, which benefited from an own-goal by the Owls.
The Highlanders (6-2-2, 3-0) visit New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
