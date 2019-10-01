JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Kevin Meyer had two goals and two assists to lead Rock Creek to a 5-3 win over visiting Louisville Beth Haven on Monday night — the Lions' Senior Night — at Woehrle Field.
Seniors Brian Barnes-Davies and Anthony Steimer also added goals for Rock Creek.
SHAMROCKS SLIP BY FLOYD
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Trinity edged Floyd Central 1-0 on Monday night.
The Highlanders (5-8-2) close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they host Madison.
