Rock Creek seniors Jamel King, Brian Barnes-Davies, Ashton Packwood, Anthony Steimer and Kevin Meyer are honored before their final home match.

JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Kevin Meyer had two goals and two assists to lead Rock Creek to a 5-3 win over visiting Louisville Beth Haven on Monday night — the Lions' Senior Night — at Woehrle Field. 

Seniors Brian Barnes-Davies and Anthony Steimer also added goals for Rock Creek.

SHAMROCKS SLIP BY FLOYD

LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Trinity edged Floyd Central 1-0 on Monday night. 

The Highlanders (5-8-2) close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when they host Madison. 

