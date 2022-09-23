nafc5a.jpg

Floyd Central’s Dakota Hart tries to get around New Albany’s Aden Gary in the second half of Thursday’s night matchup.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 6 Columbus North outlasted host Floyd Central 2-1 Thursday night. 

Dakota Hart scored the lone goal for the Highlanders off an assist from Tyson Oliver. 

Floyd (7-3-3) will host Silver Creek at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

PIRATES CLIP COUGARS

RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown downed North Harrison 6-0 Thursday evening. 

The Pirates (8-2, 5-1) next host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

CRIMSONS DOWN DEVILS

JEFFERSONVILLE — DuPont Manual, one of the top teams in Louisville, blanked host Jeffersonville 4-0 Thursday night. 

The Red Devils (3-7-3) host Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Monday night. 

