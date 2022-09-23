FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 6 Columbus North outlasted host Floyd Central 2-1 Thursday night.
Dakota Hart scored the lone goal for the Highlanders off an assist from Tyson Oliver.
Floyd (7-3-3) will host Silver Creek at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
PIRATES CLIP COUGARS
RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown downed North Harrison 6-0 Thursday evening.
The Pirates (8-2, 5-1) next host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMSONS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — DuPont Manual, one of the top teams in Louisville, blanked host Jeffersonville 4-0 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (3-7-3) host Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Monday night.
