BLOOMINGTON — Ashton Ochsner had a hat trick and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 6-1 win at Class 3A No. 17 Bloomington South on Saturday.
Ivan Villegas, Brock Kennedy and Bryce Johnson also added goals for the Highlanders while Tyler Werner tallied two assists and Byron Clark and Dakota Hart had one apiece.
Liam Fitzgerald also recorded a pair of saves in goal for Floyd (7-2-1), which visits Seymour on Tuesday and New Albany on Thursday.
PIONEERS BLANK WILDCATS
JASPER — Luke Hesse, Evan Scott and Jericho Brooks each scored goals, while Jacob Braswell earned a clean sheet in goal, to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 3-0 win at Jasper on Saturday.
Aidan Welch dished out an assist and Braswell tallied two saves for the Pioneers (6-2), who visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
KNIGHTS DOWN 'DOGS
NEWBURGH — Jackson Mitchell tallied two goals and three assists to lead Class 3A No. 10 Castle to a 5-1 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
Gus Dickman had the Bulldogs' lone goal, off an assist from Gabe Kruer, while Quincy Rainey recorded 14 saves in goal.
New Albany (7-2) host Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Floyd Central at 8 p.m. Thursday.
RED DEVILS ROLL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Konnor Kimmel and Noah Milam each had hat tricks to lead Jeffersonville to an 11-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Federico Peralta Campos, Sean Okyere and Quincy Jones also found the net for the Red Devils while Kevin Castro dished out a trio of assists. Ronaldo Lawrence and Drew Gerritsen also added assists for Jeff (6-1, 2-1), which visits Elizabethtown (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
