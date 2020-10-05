SEYMOUR — The Floyd Central boys' soccer team survived and advanced Monday night.
Ashton Ochsner's volley, off an assist from Riley Casey, from 14 yards out in overtime lifted the Highlanders to a 1-0 win over the host Owls in the first round of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
Floyd (12-4-1) will face Jeffersonville (9-3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The Highlanders beat the Red Devils 3-0 in the Knobs on Sept. 10.
HORNETS TOP EAGLES
SEYMOUR — Henryville topped Lanesville 6-1 in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.
The Hornets (10-3) will face Rock Creek (2-3-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. Henryville beat the Lions 9-3 and 4-2 during the regular season.
