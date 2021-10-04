SEYMOUR — Providence began defense of its state title with a 3-0 shutout of Lanesville in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.
Nathan Coker, Luke Jorden and Dylan Boggs each found the net for the Pioneers while Quentin Hesse, Lazlo Langness and Braden Hoke had assists. Two goalies, including Charlie Scott, combined for the shutout in goal.
Third-ranked Providence (10-3-3), which has won nine straight sectional titles, will face Henryville (10-6) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinals. The Hornets advanced with a 10-1 win over Christian Academy in Monday night's second first-round match.
HORNETS TOP WARRIORS
SEYMOUR — Four different players had two goals apiece to lead Henryville to a 10-1 win over Christian Academy in the first round of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday night.
Tyler Orberson, J.J. Moran, Caleb Lehaceanu and Parker Henley also found the back of the nets twice for the Hornets. Orberson also recorded a trio of assists while Moran tallied two and Lehaceanu one.
Levi Lehaceanu and Andrew Knecht added one goal each while Essix Drake also dished out an assist for Henryville, which has won four straight matches.
DRAGONS RALLY PAST PANTHERS
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek scored a pair of second-half goals to rally for a 3-2 victory over Corydon Central in the first round of the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional on Monday night.
Miguel Trejo tallied a goal — the game-winner in the 13th minute of the second half — and two assists to lead the Dragons.
Trejo assisted Aron Guerrero's goal in the 19th minute of the first half. Silver Creek, however, trailed 2-1 at intermission.
In the second half, Trejo dished to Austin Guerrero for the equalizer in the 7th minute before netting the game-winner six minutes later off a feed from Aurelia Antoci.
“We made two silly mistakes and it cost us early on with Corydon’s speed," Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. "The boys showed great resolve not hanging their heads and kept the pressure up to get the win. Miguel Trejo was stellar tonight with a goal and two assists.”
Silver Creek (8-9) will face Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first sectional semifinal. The Pirates edged the Dragons 2-1 Sept. 7 in Charlestown.
The winners of Tuesday night's matches between Salem and North Harrison, as well as Madison and the host Warriors, will meet in the second semi around 7:30 p.m. The sectional final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.