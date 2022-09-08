RAMSEY — Luke Jorden tallied two goals to lead Class 2A No. 16 Providence to a 4-0 win at North Harrison on Wednesday evening.
Quentin Hesse and Cris Martinez also found the net for the Pioneers while Luke Richards dished out an assist. In goal, Charlie Scott and Gus Ernstberger combined for four saves and the shutout.
Providence (4-3) next visits Fern Creek (Ky.) at noon Saturday.
LIONS ROLL
MITCHELL — Marial Diper tallied two goals to lead Rock Creek to a 5-1 win at Mitchell on Wednesday evening.
Rijkard Upchurch, Eli Benitos and Tyler Sieckert also added a goal apiece for the Lions (6-1), who host Henryville at 6 p.m. tonight.
