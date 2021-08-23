CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 1 Providence rolled to a 7-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday night.
Senior Billy Hoke tallied two goals and an assist while Noah Gettelfinger added a goal and an assist for the Pioneers. Luke Richards, Luke Jorden, Zak Kaelin and David Wade also found the net while Drew Kelly dished out two assists.
Charlie Scott recorded the shutout in goal for Providence (2-0), which will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
PROVIDENCE 7, CAI 0
PHS goals: Billy Hoke 2, Luke Richards, Luke Jorden, Noah Gettelfinger, Zak Kaelin, David Wade.
PHS assists: Drew Kelly 2, Hoke, Gettelfinger.
PHS goalie saves: Charlie Scott 1.
DEVILS DOWN COUGARS
RAMSEY — Jeffersonville netted a goal in each half to win 2-0 at North Harrison on Monday evening.
Simeon Cheeks scored in the third minute and Alex Stellato tallied in the 66th for the Red Devils, who gave head coach Colin Bell his first victory on the Jeff sideline.
“North Harrison’s gameplan really caused us problems offensively,” Bell said. “A few younger guys stepped up for us and played some crucial minutes. It was enough to make the difference tonight.”
Gabe Williams assisted Cheeks’ early goal for the Red Devils (1-1).
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, NORTH HARRISON 0
Jeffersonville 1 1—2
North Harrison 0 0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
J — Simeon Cheeks (Gabe Williams assist), 3rd minute.
Second half
J — Alex Stellato (unassisted), 66th.
