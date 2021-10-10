SEYMOUR — Providence captured its 10th consecutive sectional title Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers socked Rock Creek 6-0 in the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final.
Sophomore Quentin Hesse had a hat trick while Billy Hoke added two goals and an assist for third-ranked Providence (12-3-3), the reigning state champ.
Evan Dickerson also found the net while Cristobal Martinez, Dylan Boggs and Ben Welp each dished out an assist for the Pioneers. Charlie Scott and Gus Ernstberger combined for the shutout in goal.
The loss ended the best season in years for the Lions (10-4-4), who were making their third appearance in a sectional final.
Providence advances to face Southwestern (9-9) at 6 p.m. Thursday evening in a regional semifinal at Scottsburg.
CUBS CLIP DRAGONS
SCOTTSBURG — Madison tallied two second-half goals — 1 minute apart — to top Silver Creek 2-0 in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional final Saturday afternoon.
The match was scoreless until the 57th minute, when Ramon Alvarado Paz scored off a feed from Carter Schutte.
A minute later, Harrison Hall found the back of the net on a breakaway for the Cubs (9-8-2), who claimed their eighth sectional title.
The Dragons (9-10), who were seeking their second sectional trophy, made an inspired run to the final. They edged Corydon Central 3-2 in the first round of the sectional before slipping past Charlestown 1-0 in the semis.
"I'm incredibly proud of the boys making it to the sectional finals with all of the obstacles thrown at them all season," Silver Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. "We played basically the entire season without our leading returning scorer and lost another key starter the last game of the season, both with broken collarbones. Despite that, the boys never complained and persevered. We’re already looking forward to next year."
