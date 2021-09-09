CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 4 Providence bounced back from Saturday’s 5-0 loss at Columbus East with a 4-0 victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday night at Murphy Stadium.
Billy Hoke paced the Pioneers with a pair of goals while Cristobal Martinez had a goal and an assist. Evan McCombs also found the net for Providence while Luke Jorden, Drew Kelly and Nathan Coker dished out assists. Charlie Scott tallied two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
LIONS DOWN MITCHELL
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek picked up its second straight home victory, topping Mitchell 5-1 Wednesday night.
Eli Benitos, Felipe de la Bastida, Marial Diper, Gavin Gullion and Keegan Gedney all found the net for the Lions.
Rock Creek (3-2-1) visits Henryville today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.