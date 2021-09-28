CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 3-1 victory over visiting Madison on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
Cristobal Martinez added the other goal while David Wade and Lazlo Langness dished out assists.
Charlie Scott recorded seven saves to earn the shutout in goal for the Pioneers (9-2-3), who close out their regular season when they visit Louisville Ballard at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
DRAGONS DOWN LIONS
SALEM — Evan Spear's hat trick helped Silver Creek to a 4-0 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Charlie Aguilar added the other goal for the Dragons while Aurelia Antoci, Drake Forish and Aron Guerrero dished out assists.
Silver Creek (6-8, 3-2) hosts Trinity Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, its Senior Night.
