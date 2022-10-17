WASHINGTON — The Providence boys’ soccer team’s quest for a third straight state final appearance came to an unceremonious end Saturday.
Second-ranked Evansville Memorial outlasted the No. 13 Pioneers 4-3 in double overtime in a back-and-forth affair at the Class 2A Washington Regional final.
Providence won the Class A state championship in 2020 and was runner-up in 2021. This year, in spite of being promoted to 2A due to the IHSAA’s “success factor,” the Pioneers had hopes of making a third consecutive trip to the State Finals.
However, freshman Ivan Bennett’s goal in the second 7-minute OT period lifted the six-time state champion Tigers to victory over Providence.
“We ran into a really solid, really well-coached team,” Pioneers coach Jake Stengel said.
Luke Jorden and Quentin Hesse had a goal and an assist apiece while Drew Kelly also found the net for the Pioneers. Charlie Scott had 14 saves in goal for Providence, which was tied with Memorial at 1-all at halftime, 2-all at the end of regulation and 3-all at the end of the first OT before Bennett’s winning goal.
The loss ended the season for the Pioneers (13-5-3).
“At the beginning of the year all of the kids had really high expectations to make it to the state finals,” Stengel said. “They did well. We went undefeated against the rivals. We beat Floyd (Central) and Jeff(ersonville) and tied New Albany. We only lost one game at home (1-0 to Columbus East) and we beat (Louisville) Ballard, which was a great result.”
In the postseason Providence won its 11th straight sectional title, edging Charlestown 2-1 in the Oct. 8 final, then downed Greencastle 4-1 in a regional semifinal before falling to the Tigers.
“Once the dust settles from the loss I think they’ll be happy with the season they had,” Stengel said.
The loss was also the final match for nine seniors.
“They’ve certainly played a lot of games and had a lot of success and some heartbreak as well, they’ve had a full high school career,” Stengel said of the group.
BULL DOGS BEAT FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Fourth-ranked Columbus North downed Floyd Central 5-0 in the Class 3A Bloomington South Regional final Saturday.
The Bull Dogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps.com, scored four second-half goals en route to victory.
The loss ended a historic season for the Highlanders (13-5-3), who were making their first appearance in the final eight.
“Our boys made a little history this season and we had a great time doing it,” Floyd head coach Scott Menne said. “This was one of the best FC teams I have seen in all my years of coaching.”
Saturday was the second match of the season between North and the Highlanders. The Bull Dogs won the first 2-1 Sept. 22 in the Knobs.
The rematch featured a fast-paced, high-pressure battle in the first half.
“I felt we had a good plan in the first half that allowed us some opportunities to take the lead early,” Menne said. “We were able to build some attack in the flow and in set pieces that gave us an edge.”
One of those chances resulted in a shot, off a corner kick, that a Bull Dog defender blocked in front of the goal line.
“We pressured early and often to keep Columbus North from settling into their game plan,” Menne said.
That worked until late in the first half, when the Bull Dogs benefitted from an own-goal by the Highlanders.
In the second half Columbus North took command, outshooting Floyd 9-2 and outscoring the Highlanders 4-0.
“I think there may have been a little frustration to be down a goal in a half that was defended so well except for one moment,” said Menne, whose team outshot the Bull Dogs 2-1 in the first 40 minutes. “That said, our defense was impressive, allowing just one shot in the half. The stakes were high in this match and it’s possible that some frustration may have carried into the second half.”
The loss ended the careers of Floyd Central’s seniors.
“We will miss our seniors greatly, but they are leaving the program on a high note,” Menne said.
WARRIORS FALL IN FINAL
FERDINAND — Eighth-ranked Forest Park beat Christian Academy 4-1 in the Class A Forest Park Regional final Saturday.
The loss ended the Warriors’ season and their quest for the program’s first-ever regional title.
“We pushed as far as we could make it this season,” CAI coach Caleb Dorman said. “We knew after winning sectionals that every game would be more challenging than the last. The regional championship was a very tough and physical game for the boys. We will be back next year to push even farther.”
The Rangers netted two first-half goals before sophomore Eli Brace scored to pull the Warriors (12-6-3) within one at intermission. That was as close as they’d get, though.
Forest Park tallied twice more in the second half to capture its second regional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.