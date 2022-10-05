BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pioneers, Pirates advance to sectional final

CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse had two goals, both off assists from Drew Kelly, to lead Class 2A No. 13 Providence to a 2-0 triumph over Silver Creek in a semifinal of the Providence Sectional in boys’ soccer action Wednesday night.
Charlie Scott recorded two saves in goal for the Pioneers (11-4-3), who’ll face Charlestown at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final.
The Pirates earned their spot in the championship match with a 3-0 win over North Harrison in Wednesday’s first semi.
Senior Cody Carey had two goals while Bradley Watts netted the other one for Charlestown.
“Tonight, my boys played really well,” Pirates coach Cristian Martinez said. “The second half was much better and I really want to thank these guys for advancing the team to the final game. This will be the first time the Pirates will play in the final sectional game with me as their coach and I’m excited to see this!”
In the second semi, which was a rematch of a scoreless Sept. 22 contest, Hesse had a goal in each half for Providence.
The loss ended the season for the Dragons (11-5-1), who will lose 11 seniors to graduation.
Saturday night the Pioneers will be trying for their 11th straight sectional title, and 18th overall, while the Pirates will be going for their first.
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
At Murphy Stadium
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Scottsburg 2, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek 2, Corydon Central 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Providence 10,Salem 0, Tuesday
Match 4: Charlestown 3, North Harrison 0, Wednesday
Match 5: Providence 2, Silver Creek 0, Wednesday
Match 6 (final): Charlestown (13-2) vs. Providence (11-4-3), 7 p.m. Saturday
.
WARRIORS OUTLAST LIONS
SEYMOUR — Christian Academy outlasted Rock Creek 5-4 in a semifinal of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Wednesday evening.
The Warriors (10-5-3) will face Lanesville (3-12-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final. The Eagles clipped Austin 4-1 in Wednesday night’s second semi.
In the third match of the season between CAI and the Lions (who won the first two), the Warriors scored four first-half goals en route to a 4-1 lead at the break.
Rock Creek rallied for three goals in the second half, but they weren’t enough.
The loss ended the season for the Lions (14-3-1), who broke the program’s single-season record for wins. Rock Creek will lose four seniors to graduation.
CAI, which previously defeated Lanesville 6-0 Aug. 15, will go for its second sectional title Saturday night. The Warriors' only previous one came in 2011.
.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
At Trinity Lutheran
Match 1: Christian Academy 7, Trinity Lutheran 1, Monday
Match 2: Rock Creek 4,Henryville 2, Monday
Match 3: CAI 5, Rock Creek 4, Wednesday
Match 4: Lanesville 4, Austin 1, Wednesday
Match 5 (final): CAI (10-5-3) vs. Lanesville (3-12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday