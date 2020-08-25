NEW ALBANY — Luke Hesse and Evan Scott each had hat tricks to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 13-0 win at Christian Academy on Monday evening.
A.J. Richards added a pair of goals, while Edward Bobkoski, Quentin Hesse, Dylan Boggs and Clayton Furnish had one apiece.
Meanwhile Lazlo Langness dished out a trio of assists and Billy Hoke tallied two. Also for the Pioneers, Luke Hesse, Quentin Hesse, Scott, Bobkoski, Cristobal Martinez and Zak Kaelin had one assist apiece.
Providence (3-0) hosts Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER COUGARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Kevin Castro tallied two goals and an assist to lead host Jeffersonville to a 6-0 win over North Harrison on Monday night.
Ronaldo Lawrence added a goal and an assist while Konnor Kimmel, Noah Milam and Dev Hunter-Lawrence also found the net for the Red Devils.
That was more than enough for Gafred Altamirano-Picache, who recorded his second straight shutout to start the season.
Jeff (2-0) plays at Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday.
