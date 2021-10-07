SEYMOUR — Quentin Hesse had a hat trick while Billy Hoke tallied two goals and two assists to lead Class A No. 3 Providence to a 6-1 win over Henryville in the Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinals Wednesday night.
Luke Jorden also had a goal and an assist while Zak Kaelin also dished out an assist for the Pioneers. Gus Ernstberger recorded two saves in goal.
Hayden Barbour had the Hornets' lone goal off an Tyler Orberson assist.
"I want to thank the seniors for their hard work and dedication for this program. I loved coaching each of them this season," said Henryville coach Isaac Middleton, whose team finished the season 10-7.
Providence (11-3-3) will face Rock Creek (10-4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final. The Pioneers will be trying for their 10th straight sectional title.
ROCK CREEK RALLIES FOR WIN
SEYMOUR — Rock Creek rallied for three second-half goals en route to a 3-1 win over the host Cougars in the semifinals of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Lions tallied two goals within 40 seconds of each other early in the second half. Rijkard Upchurch netted the equalizer with 35:45 remaining, then Eli Benitos scored the go-ahead goal at 35:05.
Marial Diper added an insurance goal with 22:05 to play.
Rock Creek (10-4-3) will face nine-time defending sectional champion Providence (11-3-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Drake Forish's goal midway through the second half lifted Silver Creek to a 1-0 win over Charlestown in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional semifinals Wednesday.
“Just an incredibly hard-fought game," Dragons coach Tim Quakenbush said. "Hats off to Charlestown and their great effort. We just battled and never game up. The composure Drake Forish showed as a freshman to get that header off the goalie’s hands was just awesome to see.”
Silver Creek (9-9) will face Madison (8-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final. The Cubs edged North Harrison 2-1 in Wednesday night's second semi. The Dragons edged Madison 1-0 back on Aug. 21.
Creek will be trying for its second sectional title, its first since 2017. The Cubs will be aiming for their eighth sectional title, first since 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.