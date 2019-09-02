INDIANAPOLIS — Class A No. 6 Providence scored three second-half goals en route to a 3-1 win at Covenant Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Luke Hesse had a goal and an assist to lead the Pioneers' attack. A.J. Richards and Evan Scott also netted goals, while Alex Lancaster dished out a pair of assists for Providence, which had lost five matches in a row — including in the semistate each of the last two years — to the Warriors.
The Pioneers (4-1) play at Jennings County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HORNETS ROUT EAGLES
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 10-0 halftime lead on its way to a 12-1 win over Lanesville on Saturday.
Parker Rappe, who scored in the 1st, 8th and 17th minutes of the match, and Drake Dukes, who tallied in the 3rd, 12th and 33rd minutes, both had hat tricks for the Hornets.
Also netting goals for Henryville were Austin Contreras, Logan Owens, Noah Alequin, Hugo Balsa, Tyler Orberson and Andrew Knecht.
Meanwhile Jayke Youell and Owens recorded three assists apiece for the Hornets (3-0).
"I'm very proud of the team and their chemistry and unselfishness," Henryville coach John Harris said. "Their distribution of the ball was top-notch."
HENRYVILLE 12, LANESVILLE 1
Henryville goals: Parker Rappe 3, Drake Dukes 3, Austin Contreras, Logan Owens, Noah Alequin, Hugo Balsa, Tyler Orberson, Andrew Knecht.
Henryville assists: Jayke Youell 3, Logan Owens 3, JJ Moran, Orberson, Balsa.
JUG ROX OUTLAST LIONS
SHOALS — The Shoals Jug Rox rolled to a 5-1 win over visiting Rock Creek on Saturday morning.
Kevin Meyer netted the lone goal for the Lions, who play at North Harrison on Tuesday.
COUGARS CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting North Harrison clipped Christian Academy 4-1 Saturday morning.
The Warriors' lone goal was by Yonelson Alvarez.
"It was a very disappointing performance," CAI coach Clay Deveau said. "There is a lot for us to talk about, learn from and improve upon."
