AUSTIN — Visiting Charlestown downed Austin 8-0 Tuesday night to move one step closer to its first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title.
Freshman Joshua White tallied two goals while Bradley Watts added a goal and an assist to lead the way for the perfect Pirates (8-0, 5-0). Cohen Cooley, Cristian Martinez Jr., Austin Pickerell, Hayden Fust and Levi Johnson also found the net for Charlestown while Eli Adams and Elias Marquez dished out one assist apiece.
Meanwhile, Blake Fraley and Dante Marsal combined for the clean sheet in goal for the Pirates.
"These boys are having a great season so far and we hope to keep up the momentum," Charlestown coach Cristian Martinez said.
DRAGONS EDGE WARRIORS
SELLERSBURG — Edwin Mendez’s two second-half goals lifted host Silver Creek to a 2-1 win over Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
David Mocktezuma earned the victory in goal for the Dragons (4-4-1), who visited Scottsburg on Wednesday night, will travel to North Harrison next Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-5-1) will host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.