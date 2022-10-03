 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pirates down Scottsburg 4-2

sc1a.jpg

Charlestown senior Cody Carey, right, goes airborne against Scottsburg’s Gabriel Hines for a header during Monday night’s first-round match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional. The Pirates came out on top 4-2.

CLARKSVILLE — Luke Bach had two goals while Bradley Watts dished out two assists to lead Charlestown to a 4-2 triumph over Scottsburg in the first match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on Monday evening.

Austin Pickerell and Richie Andasol also found the net while Cody Carey added an assist for the Pirates (12-2), who advance to face North Harrison (5-10-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the sectional’s first semifinal. Charlestown downed the Cougars 6-0 in Ramsey on Sept. 22.

Sectional action continues today at Providence.

Silver Creek (10-4-1) will face Corydon Central (7-4-4) at 5 p.m. before the host, and 13th-ranked, Pioneers (9-4-3) take on Salem (3-12) around 7 p.m. The winners of those two matches will meet in Wednesday night’s second semifinal at 7 p.m.

.

CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL

Match 1: Charlestown 4, Scottsburg 2, Monday

sc2.jpg

Charlestown freshman Cohen Cooley tries to keep the ball away from Scottsburg’s Ryan McGlothlin during Monday night’s first-round match of the Providence Sectional.

Match 2: Silver Creek (10-4-1) vs. Corydon Central (7-4-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday

Match 3: Salem (3-12) at Providence (9-4-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday night

Match 4: North Harrison (5-10-1) vs. Charlestown (12-2), 5 p.m. Wednesday

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

.

FLOYD, ‘DOGS WIN TO SET UP SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN

SEYMOUR — Floyd Central and New Albany each handily won their first-round matches of the 3A Seymour Sectional on Monday evening to set up a semifinal showdown between the two.

Tejas Srinivasan and Ben Sisloff tallied two goals apiece to lead the Highlanders to an 8-0 win over Jennings County in the first match of the day.

Cole Jones, Bryce Johnson, Drew Werner and Jack Sandford also found the net for Floyd, which received four assists from Dakota Hart and one apiece from Srinivasan and Gabe Elslager.

In the second match, Gus Dickman had two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 victory over Jeffersonville.

Davis Barber added a goal and an assist while Kurt Geron and Caton Embry each also found the net for New Albany.

The Highlanders (10-4-3) will meet the Bulldogs (9-4-4) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first sectional semifinal. Bedford North Lawrence (6-7-2) will face the host Owls (6-7-1) that night in the second semi.

Floyd and New Albany played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 15 at Green Valley.

.

CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL

Match 1: Floyd Central 8, Jennings County 0, Monday

Match 2: New Albany 5, Jeffersonville 0, Monday 

Match 3: Floyd Central (10-4-3) vs. New Albany (9-4-4), 5 p.m. Wednesday 

Match 4: Bedford NL (6-7-2) at Seymour (6-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday 

Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday 

.

WARRIORS, LIONS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

SEYMOUR — Tyler Doherty’s five goals led Christian Academy to a 7-1 win over the host Cougars in a first-round match of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday.

Eli Brace and Abraham Heavener added one goal apiece for the Warriors.

CAI (9-5-3) will face Rock Creek (14-2-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first semifinal. The Lions advanced with a 4-2 triumph over Henryville in Monday night’s second first-round match.

Lanesville will face Austin around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Marial Diper had a goal and an assist to lead Rock Creek against the Hornets.

Tyler Sieckert, Seth Sleepe and Rijkard Upchurch also found the net for the Lions, who defeated CAI twice (6-3 and 2-1) during the regular season.

.

CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL

At Trinity Lutheran

Match 1: Christian Academy 7, Trinity Lutheran 1, Monday

Match 2: Rock Creek 4, Henryville 2, Monday

Match 3: CAI (9-5-3) vs. Rock Creek (14-2-1), 5 p.m. Wednesday

Match 4: Lanesville (2-12-1) vs. Austin (0-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

Tags

Trending Video