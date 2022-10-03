BOYS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pirates down Scottsburg 4-2

CLARKSVILLE — Luke Bach had two goals while Bradley Watts dished out two assists to lead Charlestown to a 4-2 triumph over Scottsburg in the first match of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on Monday evening.
Austin Pickerell and Richie Andasol also found the net while Cody Carey added an assist for the Pirates (12-2), who advance to face North Harrison (5-10-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the sectional’s first semifinal. Charlestown downed the Cougars 6-0 in Ramsey on Sept. 22.
Sectional action continues today at Providence.
Silver Creek (10-4-1) will face Corydon Central (7-4-4) at 5 p.m. before the host, and 13th-ranked, Pioneers (9-4-3) take on Salem (3-12) around 7 p.m. The winners of those two matches will meet in Wednesday night’s second semifinal at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown 4, Scottsburg 2, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek (10-4-1) vs. Corydon Central (7-4-4), 5 p.m. Tuesday
Match 3: Salem (3-12) at Providence (9-4-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday night
Match 4: North Harrison (5-10-1) vs. Charlestown (12-2), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Match 6 (final): Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
FLOYD, ‘DOGS WIN TO SET UP SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central and New Albany each handily won their first-round matches of the 3A Seymour Sectional on Monday evening to set up a semifinal showdown between the two.
Tejas Srinivasan and Ben Sisloff tallied two goals apiece to lead the Highlanders to an 8-0 win over Jennings County in the first match of the day.
Cole Jones, Bryce Johnson, Drew Werner and Jack Sandford also found the net for Floyd, which received four assists from Dakota Hart and one apiece from Srinivasan and Gabe Elslager.
In the second match, Gus Dickman had two goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 victory over Jeffersonville.
Davis Barber added a goal and an assist while Kurt Geron and Caton Embry each also found the net for New Albany.
The Highlanders (10-4-3) will meet the Bulldogs (9-4-4) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first sectional semifinal. Bedford North Lawrence (6-7-2) will face the host Owls (6-7-1) that night in the second semi.
Floyd and New Albany played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 15 at Green Valley.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Match 1: Floyd Central 8, Jennings County 0, Monday
Match 2: New Albany 5, Jeffersonville 0, Monday
Match 3: Floyd Central (10-4-3) vs. New Albany (9-4-4), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 4: Bedford NL (6-7-2) at Seymour (6-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
WARRIORS, LIONS ADVANCE TO SEMIS
SEYMOUR — Tyler Doherty’s five goals led Christian Academy to a 7-1 win over the host Cougars in a first-round match of the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional on Monday.
Eli Brace and Abraham Heavener added one goal apiece for the Warriors.
CAI (9-5-3) will face Rock Creek (14-2-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first semifinal. The Lions advanced with a 4-2 triumph over Henryville in Monday night’s second first-round match.
Lanesville will face Austin around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the second semi. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
Marial Diper had a goal and an assist to lead Rock Creek against the Hornets.
Tyler Sieckert, Seth Sleepe and Rijkard Upchurch also found the net for the Lions, who defeated CAI twice (6-3 and 2-1) during the regular season.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
At Trinity Lutheran
Match 1: Christian Academy 7, Trinity Lutheran 1, Monday
Match 2: Rock Creek 4, Henryville 2, Monday
Match 3: CAI (9-5-3) vs. Rock Creek (14-2-1), 5 p.m. Wednesday
Match 4: Lanesville (2-12-1) vs. Austin (0-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday