CHARLESTOWN — Cristian Martinez’s second-half goal helped host Charlestown down Silver Creek 1-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Bradley Watts assisted Martinez’s goal while junior Blake Fraley had six saves between the pipes to earn the clean sheet for the Pirates.
Both teams will be back in action Thursday. The Dragons (2-4-1, 1-1-0) will host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. while Charlestown (5-0, 3-0) will visit Salem at 6 p.m.
RED DEVILS DEFEAT RAIDERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior Miles Courson tallied two goals to lead host Jeffersonville to its third straight victory, a 4-2 triumph over visiting Louisville Iroquois on Tuesday night at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
Sam McCurdy and Alexis Perez also found the net for the Red Devils while Elijah Cheeks and Bryant Lopez dished out assists.
Jeff (3-4) will host Floyd Central on Thursday night.
HORNETS EDGE PANTHERS 3-2
HENRYVILLE — Landon Dobbs had a goal and an assist to lead host Henryville to a 3-2 victory over visiting Jennings County on Tuesday.
Hayden Barbour and freshman Wyatt Barbour also found the net for the Hornets, who received a pair of assists from Mason Tolliver.
Henryville (3-2) will host Class A No. 20 Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WARRIORS WIN BIG
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to an 8-0 victory over visiting Austin on Tuesday night.
Ethan Clifton tallied two goals to lead the way for the Warriors.
CAI (3-2) will host Scottsburg at 7 p.m. Thursday night on its Senior Night.
