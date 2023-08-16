LANESVILLE — Charlestown rolled to a 9-0 win at Lanesville on Tuesday.
Bradley Watts had two goals and an assist while Cohen Cooley and Cristian Martinez Jr. also had a pair of goals to pace the Pirates to victory.
Additionally for Charlestown, Austin Pickerell had a goal and an assist while both Darin Marsal and Isaac Martinez also netted a goal.
Freshman Jamie Ortiz-Casillas led the Pirates with three assists while classmate Joshua White tallied two.
Blake Fraley recorded four saves, including one on a penalty kick, in goal for Charlestown.
"Not the greatest game that I was expecting from my boys," Charlestown coach Cristian Martinez said. "In the first half we were really disorganized, but in the second half we improved. This gave us an opportunity to figure things out and try to fix on time.
"Our goalie, Blake Fraley, stopped a PK and also having our senior Austin Pickerell still will help to get us through the season in good shape since he is one of the top defenders in the area and also plays at one of the highest levels at LouCity Academy."
.
CHARLESTOWN 9, LANESVILLE 0
CHS goals: Cohen Cooley 2, Bradley Watts 2, Cristian Martinez Jr. 2, Austin Pickerell, Darin Marsal, Isaac Martinez.
CHS assists: Jamie Ortiz-Casillas 3, Joshua White 2, Pickerell, Watts.
CHS goalie saves: Blake Fraley 4.
.
FLOYD, EAGLES TIE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central opened its season with a 1-1 tie with visiting Louisville Eastern on Tuesday evening.
Floyd will host Bulter at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
'TOPPERS TOP HORNETS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial edged Henryville 1-0 Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.